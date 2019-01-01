Andre Ayew brace seals comfortable 3-1 win for Swansea City over Middlesbrough

The Ghanaian was on the scoresheet for the Swans again, this time securing victory for his side

Andre Ayew scored in back-to-back Championship games, hitting a brace, as edged past 3-1 at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The 29-year old was on target in the 1-1 draw against in midweek and got things going here, starting from the 22nd minute, winning a penalty after being fouled in the box and dispatching it.

Marcus Tavernier equalized for the hosts, but they would have no say from there, with Ayew scoring his second of the afternoon and Sam Sturridge completing the job.

In between these, Boro were down to nine men with Marcus Browne and Paddy McNair getting straight red cards.

Ayew was the man of the match, having three shots on target, 61 touches on the ball and 32 accurate passes (86.5%).

Swansea move just one place up to 10th on the Championship table, however just one point away from the promotion play-off spot. They travel to Luton Town next Saturday.