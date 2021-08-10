Andre Ayew: Al Sadd boss Xavi Hernandez hails Ghana star

The former Barcelona midfielder has made an early assessment of the ex-Swansea City attacker

Al Sadd manager Xavi Hernandez has praised the quality of new signing Andre Ayew.

A free agent following his departure from English Championship outfit Swansea City, the Ghana captain sealed a move to the Qatari fold last month, penning a two-year deal with an option to extend for a further year.

He linked up with Al Sadd’s squad at their pre-season training camp in Spain.

“We didn’t change many players. We signed Andre Ayew; he’s a very good player, professional and talented,” Xavi said, as reported by his club’s official website.

“Many young players will also join the team. I wish all the best for the new players and the entire team.”

Al Sadd are preparing for the defence of the Qatari All-Stars League after winning their 15th title last season.

“We are at the start of the new season, at our training camp in Olot, Catalonia,” said Xavi.

“We were here two years ago, and it is amazing here, with good facilities and a good hotel. We are focused on the new season and we are excited to prepare well for it.

“Hopefully we can make the supporters of Al Sadd happy, especially as we are really excited to start the season.

“This is my third season at Al Sadd. I’m still really excited to prepare. I think everything will be very good during the season.”

On Sunday, The Boss continued their pre-season preparations with a 5-3 friendly win over Spanish side UE Figueres.

New signing Ayew was on the scoresheet.

“I think it was a good test for us. It was the first game for us, of course, it was a friendly game but Al-Sadd always want to compete. We want to see the new players adapt well with the team. I am happy that we competed really well,” Xavi remarked.

Article continues below

“We are Al-Sadd and we are a winning team. Of course, the last season was a historic season. But we want to compete and keep going. I think we are the favourites in all the competitions, especially the local competitions.

“I am very excited to continue working hard for the team, to help the players so that the fans can be proud of us. Hopefully, we can repeat the same achievements as the last season.”

Al Sadd will open their Stars League campaign with a home clash with Al Sailiyah on September 12.