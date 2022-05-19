Ancelotti urges Real Madrid fans to give Bale good send off for all he's done for club despite previous boos

Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful that Gareth Bale will get the send-off his Real Madrid career deserves when the Wales international takes in a final fixture with the club at Santiago Bernabeu on Friday.

A man that arrived in Spain as the most expensive player in world football during the summer of 2013 has enjoyed plenty of highs with the Blancos – including three La Liga title triumphs and four Champions League successes – but there have been as many lows.

Bale’s struggles for form and fitness in more recent times have led to questions of his commitment to the cause, with a loan spell taken in back at Tottenham in 2020-21, and he has been jeered on a regular basis as he prepares to become a free agent in the summer.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Bale, who is expected to play on at just 32 years of age, and Ancelotti wishes him well ahead of a last home date with Real Betis.

The Blancos boss has said: “It's not important if he plays, what's important is Bale is a part of the history of this club.

“He'll always be in the memories of Real Madrid fans. He has written some great chapters, we have to recognise that.”

After being snapped up from Spurs, Bale hit the ground running in Madrid to register 22 goals in his debut campaign – including memorable efforts in victorious Copa del Rey and Champions League finals.

He has gone on to pass 250 appearances for Real and 100 goals and is one of the most successful British imports to Europe.

Alongside his domestic and continental crowns, Bale has also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup on three occasions apiece while in Spain.

A collection of 15 trophies across nine years suggests that he has been a success story, but only seven appearances have been taken in this season and there is no guarantee that he will figure against Betis.

He is also likely to miss out on a place in Ancelotti’s plans for the 2022 Champions League final, as Real prepare to rekindle old rivalries with Liverpool.

Bale netted a stunning brace, including a remarkable bicycle-kick effort, the last time that the Blancos faced the Reds in a European showpiece back in 2018 and will be desperate to bid farewell in style on May 28.

