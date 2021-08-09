Anayo Iwuala: Esperance sign former Enyimba winger

After two years with the Peoples' Elephant, the Super Eagles player will continue his professional career with the Blood and Gold

Esperance have confirmed the signing of Anayo Iwuala from Nigeria Professional Football League side Enyimba.

After representing the Aba Elephants for two years, the speedy winger will continue his career with the Ligue Professionnelle 1 outfit.

Having been handed a three-year contract by the Blood and Gold, the Super Eagles star will remain at the Stade Olympique de Rades until 2024.

Under the supervision of Radhi Jaidi, Iwuala would be hoping to help the reigning Tunisia elite division champions to a remarkable outing during next season’s Caf Champions League.

With this move, he follows the footsteps of Michael Eneramo who represented the four-time Caf Champions League winners from 2014 to 2010.

Reacting to this development, former Sunshine Stars attacker Dele Olorundare believes the move is a good one for the youngster as that would help him get better.

“This is a good move for the youngster, and I believe this will improve his development in the beautiful game,” the former Super Eagles star told Goal.

“He will be sorely missed by Enyimba because of his remarkable contributions; however I feel he Anayo has taken a bold decision that will call the attention of several great teams across the world to see his talents.

“For him to have been signed by one of the powerhouses in African football, Esperance, that is a testament that his invitations to Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles was not a fluke.

“Apart from the prospect of training with world-class facilities, I am happy that he would be coached by a legend in the game, I’m referring to Radhi Jaidi.

“We can wish him the very best in this new adventure while hoping that it opens opportunities for him to play in top European leagues.”

Article continues below

The Lagos born star began his professional career in 2018 at Kada City before heading to Delta Force – where he was signed by the Aba giants.

Thanks to his impressive performance in the Nigeria Professional Football League, he was handed a senior team call-up by Gernot Rohr.

He made his debut for the three-time African champions in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin Republic on March 27, 2021.