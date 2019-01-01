'An outstandingly good player' - Klopp highlights Keita's 'brilliant moments' at Liverpool

The midfielder has started to earn rave reviews after recovering from a mixed start to life at Anfield

Naby Keita is 'an outstandingly good player' who has had 'a lot of wonderful moments' at , according to Jurgen Klopp.

Recent impressive showings have seen the big-money summer signing from win over critics as a mixed start to life on the Merseyside saw him fall short of expectations.

Klopp, however, feels factors ranging from injury problems to adaptation to a new culture did little to help the former midfielder - whom he insists remain a 'long term project' - perform consistently, until lately.

“Naby was ill yesterday unfortunately but I got a message that he’s back today. We have to see how he is," Klopp said ahead of 's visit.

“It’s a completely normal situation. He was good against Bayern, against Bournemouth. Naby Keita is an outstandingly good player. Sometimes he showed it already; a lot at the start of the season when everybody was excited. Then he had a bit of an injury, language issue, it’s a new club, these things happen.

“It’s a long term project, I said that. There’s still a lot to come. It doesn’t mean that he hasn’t performed, because he had a lot of wonderful moments, good games, West Ham second half was brilliant, then he played Bournemouth and was really good. Then he didn’t play against United. He’s a wonderful player. Everything is fine, and will be even more fine .”

After putting in an impressive shift in last week's 0-0 draw with , Keita watched on from the sidelines as Liverpool registered a second consecutive stalemate against at Old Trafford on Sunday.

While the result was enough for the Reds to return to the summit of the English log, they now lead champions with only a point and will hope to get victories in upcoming encounters with Watford [Wenesday] and [Sunday] to maintain their lead.

If presented the chance[s] to feature, the 23-year-old, with only an assist and yet to open his Liverpool account, will look to ride on Klopp's positive comments.