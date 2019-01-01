'Amazing captain' Kompany should stay at Man City - Wright-Phillips

The centre-back's former team-mate has praised the Belgian's contribution to the club during his 11 years at the Etihad Stadium

Vincent Kompany should stay at this summer, according to former team-mate Shaun Wright-Phillips, amid speculation that the captain may be leaving.

Kompany has spent 11 years at City, after joining from Hamburg in 2008, helping the club to four Premier League titles in that time.

The Belgian centre-back has made 265 appearances in all competitions for the team, scoring 18 goals in that time, some of which have been critical in City’s quest to win silverware.

A decision on whether he signs a new contract has yet to be made and Saturday’s FA Cup final against Watford could be the 33-year-old’s last game for City.

Wright-Phillips, speaking exclusively to AmericanGambler.com, said: “I don’t know what’s happening with Vinnie at the minute, whether he’s going to re-sign or if he’s going to hang the boots up, but I think it would be nice to have a few more centre-backs and that’s the only position that I can think of, just to cover injuries.

“They suffered a lot with injuries at the back this year.”

Kompany won his fourth Premier League title with City last weekend after his wonder goal against Leicester earlier in May kept Pep Guardiola’s side on course for the crown and his contribution was lauded by Wright-Phillips.

“I think that City definitely deserved it and fans and most people didn’t want to win the title, but Liverpool were outstanding this year and if it wasn’t for City having that game in hand, Liverpool would have won the league,” said Wright-Phillips.

“But they won their game in hand, kept the train rolling and kept pulling off result after result.

“I think the most important goal was that hit from Vincent Kompany against Leicester. It was an unbelievable hit and considering that he hasn’t hit the target from outside the box since 2013, it was just meant to be!

“He scored the header against United in their first title win, and twice he’s scored the goal that has got them to a point to be able to win the league.

“Big players always show up at the right times, and Vincent being the amazing person and captain that he has been for the team, he showed that over the back end of the season.”

City did overcame a scare on the final day of the season when they trailed at as Liverpool led , but Sergio Aguero scored a quick-fire equaliser before they ran out comfortable 4-1 winners.

Wright-Phillips added: “I’ve been watching City all year and you can see that they never ever give up and they always fight until the bitter end, City have always done that for the last few years.

“The quick response after falling behind, with Aguero scoring, completely set the pace and the tone, and gave the belief to the players.

“For me Aguero’s equaliser completely turned the game on its head, because the longer the game went on at 1-0, you’d start thinking it would more likely turn out as a draw or a loss, but the players built on the momentum of the quick response.

“You know that City are going to create chances and they all went in, and obviously Mahrez’s goal came at the perfect time.”