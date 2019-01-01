Alonso shuts down Chelsea exit talk as he is 'very happy' with Blues

The Spain international has been linked with a return to his homeland at either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid, but he is not planning on leaving London

Marcos Alonso has shut down speculation suggesting that he could leave this summer, with the Spaniard “very happy” at Stamford Bridge.

A return to his homeland has been mooted for the 28-year-old left-back.

Barcelona have been long-standing suitors, and remain in the market for competition to Jordi Alba, while Atletico Madrid are looking for a successor to the departed Filipe Luis.

Alonso could be a good fit for either of the Liga heavyweights, but he is committed to a long-term contract in west London that he signed in October 2018.

He claims honouring those terms is his priority at present, telling reporters when asked if he expects to remain at Chelsea for the 2019-20 campaign: "Of course. I signed a new contract last year and I'm very happy here.

"I don't know if there's been any contact, you will have to speak to Marina [Granovskaia] about that."

Alonso added: "I have four more years here and I'm very happy.

"The last three years have been amazing and I want more of that. I want to keep playing and winning things."

Alonso found himself slipping down the pecking order at Chelsea towards the end of last season.

Maurizio Sarri began to favour Emerson Palmieri at left-back, with the Italian coach opting to try something different amid questions of a usually reliable Spaniard’s form.

Alonso was an unused substitute in a final win over as a result, with his absence from the Blues side sparking further speculation regarding a switch elsewhere.

Sarri has, however, been succeeded by Frank Lampard this summer and Alonso is looking forward to embracing a “fresh start” for all concerned.

He added: "I think it's a fresh start for everyone.

"Last year is part of the past and now I just want to keep working, enjoy playing and to help the team win and get better.

"Of course I would love to play every minute and to always be in there. Things happen like this and now it's a new season.

"I'm very happy, training very well and looking forward to the start of the season."

Alonso joined Chelsea from in the summer of 2016 and has taken in 120 appearances for the club, netting 18 goals along the way.