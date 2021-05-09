Alonso delighted to score winner against Man City after 'tough season' at Chelsea

The Spaniard admitted he was "very emotional" after netting the Blues' all-important second goal at Etihad Stadium

Marcos Alonso said he was delighted to score the winner against Manchester City after enduring a "tough season" at Chelsea.

City missed the chance to wrap up the Premier League title after losing 2-1 to Chelsea at Etihad Stadium in a dress rehearsal for this month's Champions League final.

Raheem Sterling's opener was cancelled out by a fine Hakim Ziyech volley before Alonso sealed all three points for the Blues with a stoppage-time strike, and he outlined his ambition to nail down a spot in Thomas Tuchel's line-up after the game.

What's been said?

"I’m very happy, especially because it’s been a tough season," the Spanish full-back told Chelsea's official website.

"I do my best every time I play to put pressure on the manager and try to play more. That’s what I want and I think every time I play I’ve done well so that’s what I need to keep doing.

"With the goal, it was very emotional and I’m very happy for that."

How has Alonso performed for Chelsea in 2020-21?

Alonso was exiled from Frank Lampard's plans following Ben Chilwell's £50 million ($70m) move to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City last summer, leading to rumours of a potential move away from Chelsea in the winter transfer window.

However, the 30-year-old's fortunes have improved under Tuchel, who replaced Lampard at the end of January, and he is competing with Chilwell for regular minutes heading into the business end of the campaign.

Alonso has appeared in 16 games across all competitions for the Blues to date this term, and now has two goals to his name.

Alonso's future at Chelsea

Despite the fact that Alonso is now playing a key role in Chelsea's bid to secure a top-four finish and an FA Cup and Champions League double, his future at the Bridge is very much up in the air.

Alonso is contracted to remain with the Blues until 2023, but Goal has learned that he could be sold when the transfer window reopens as the club aim to raise extra funds for new signings.

Chelsea will look to cash in on either Alonso or Emerson Palmieri amid reported interest in both men from Italy, but the former may be more difficult to offload due to his high salary.

