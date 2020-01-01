Almiron would have left Newcastle if not for pandemic amid Atletico Madrid interest, says agent

The representative of the 26-year-old says the Paraguay star is ready to take the next step in his career

Miguel Almiron has been watched by and would have left Newcastle by now if the coronavirus pandemic hadn’t struck – according to the player’s agent.

Almiron, 26, joined Newcastle from Atlanta United in a club-record deal midway through the 2018-19 season and has scored four goals in 53 Premier League games since then.

The international has flattered to deceive at times in English football but he has become a firm favourite among Magpies supporters.

However, agent Daniel Campos says Almiron will take his next step when things return to normal.

"Miguel Almiron was being observed by Atletico Madrid but no offer was made. When everything returns to normal, Miguel will take a leap in quality," Campos told Paraguayan radio station Futgol 970.

"Miguel’s work rate at Newcastle and Paraguay has been great. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, he would have been elsewhere. Perhaps he would like to play for a team that has a lot of possession. Maybe in June, he’ll make that jump."

If any club does wish to buy Almiron, Newcastle will be well-placed to demand a large transfer fee. He signed a long-term deal when he made the move from in 2019, and his contract runs until the summer of 2024.

Campos has previously said Almiron has a ‘high’ release clause in his contract, though the exact figure has not been made public.

“We are in contact with the people of Atletico Madrid, with the director but nothing official. Even before his departure from Newcastle, he was already on the radar at the club,” Campos told beIN SPORTS USA in July.

“The speed of social media allows for a long of things that aren’t true. It does not shock me that Miguel is in the interest of various big teams.

“The truth is everything is a field of assumptions. We have to see if Newcastle want to negotiate a departure. Miguel’s release clause is high.

“Miguel is a player that fits perfectly in Diego Simeone’s system.”

Almiron has played 10 times for Newcastle this season, scoring once and registering three assists. He will be in the spotlight on Saturday as Steve Bruce’s side host in the Premier League.