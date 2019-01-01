Allegri was the perfect match for Juventus, says Szczesny

The ex-Gunners man was glowing in his praise of the outgoing trainer and veteran defender Andrea Barzagli, who is retiring after a glittering career

Former goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has paid a glowing tribute to departing boss Massimiliano Allegri ahead of his final game in charge.

The 51-year-old bows out after five years at the helm of the Bianconeri on Sunday when they wrap up another triumphant campaign at .

Allegri has spearheaded title success in all five seasons in charge and his team are currently 11 points clear of their nearest rivals , losing only three league games all season.

Szczesny, who has made 46 appearances in all competitions this season, told Juve's official website of his outgoing boss: “In these five years he has been a perfect match for Juventus.

“He knows how to manage the group in a perfect way with great experience, so he never lost the Scudetto.

“Congratulations to him, we love him and we send him great wishes for the future."

The 29-year-old international was a mainstay of the side that conceded just 13 goals in 19 games on home soil and just 28 in total with one game to play.

Indeed, they clinched the title on April 20 with five games remaining.

“It is true, we did well to make it seem easy, but it was not,” Szczesny declared as he held aloft the Scudetto trophy.

“It is one thing to be the strongest, it’s another to triumph on the field. We were good at winning the direct matches and the important games, all while being 20 points ahead with 10 days to go. This is why today we are happy to raise the cup.”

Szczesny also took time out to thank veteran defender Andrea Barzagli who left the pitch in tears as the Allianz Stadium paid its respects on his final home appearance before his retirement at the end of the season.

“Barza is a crazy player," he said. "I believe that in the history of football there are few defenders like Andrea. Even as a team-mate, as a man, he was always an example.

“I am sure he will always remain our friend and we will see him often at the Continassa."