Allegri to replace Pirlo as Juventus boss following Serie A failure as Real Madrid miss out

The 53-year-old was also attracting interest from Inter, but he has decided to return to Turin for a second spell in charge

Massimiliano Allegri is set to replace Andrea Pirlo as manager of Juventus, Goal can confirm.

An agreement has been reached for Allegri to return to Turin, with the 53-year-old having departed the club in 2019 to make way for Maurizio Sarri.

Discussions between Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli and Allegri have reached a positive conclusion, with Pirlo set to leave his position as head coach following a disappointing 2020-21 campaign.

What's the latest?

Juventus have moved to replace Pirlo as their head coach after a dismal 2020-21 season that has seen the club dethroned as champions of Serie A and struggle to make significant progress in the Champions League.

The Bianconeri finished fourth in the table, only securing Champions League qualification in their final game, while they were surprisingly knocked out of Europe's premier club competition by Porto at the last-16 stage.

Pirlo did manage to guide Juve to success in both the Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia, but that was not enough to keep him in the job.

Instead, the Juve hierarchy, led by chairman Agnelli, have decided to bring back former coach Allegri after a two-year absence.

Allegri departed in 2019 having secured the Serie A title by an 11-point margin, his fourth top-flight triumph in a row, with the Turin club's Champions League struggles - that saw them lose out to Ajax in the quarter-finals - seen as a primary reason for his exit.

With Juve having failed to significantly progress under either Sarri or Pirlo, they have now elected to hand the reins back to the 53-year-old, with an official announcement to follow.

Why is Allegri going back?

Allegri is likely to sign a three-year contract with Juve and was also being considered by both Real Madrid and Inter, with the latter having seen Antonio Conte depart on May 26.

Goal Spain can confirm that Allegri was the first choice to replace Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu, with the Frenchman having now left his position in charge of the Spanish club.

The former AC Milan head coach enjoyed tremendous success during a five-year spell in charge of Juve and his aim now will be to deliver the Serie A title back to Turin, as well as continuing the quest to end a 25-year wait for Champions League glory.

It is understood that Allegri will have significantly more freedom in the transfer market than before, which is likely to have played a part in him agreeing to return.

As well as potential incomings, the Juve boss will also have to consider player exits, with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is contracted until 2022, appearing to be uncertain.

