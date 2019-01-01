'The last 16 years have been like being in a spin dryer!' - Allegri set to take year off following Juventus departure

The Italian coach is set to remove himself from the footballing world for the time being following his trophy-laden stint in Turin

Former head coach Massimiliano Allegri says he has been forced to take a year off from football after not receiving any offers.

Allegri and Juve parted ways following an eighth consecutive title in 2018-19 and fifth under the Italian's leadership.

The 51-year-old has been linked with Premier League giants , who are reportedly poised to grant Maurizio Sarri a release ahead of his proposed move to Juve.

However, ex- boss Allegri is set for some time away from the dugout following his Turin exit.

"Well my decision was even easier to take than I expected given that I haven't got an offer from any team," Allegri said at an event in Milan.

"So I have to stop.

"We are here today in this warm weather, let's have a nice run and then we are ready for holidays.

“I'm going to take a year off to recharge the batteries and take my personal life back in hand.

"The last 16 years have felt like being in a spin-dryer."

The Italian had previously stated that he would be willing to remove himself from the footballing world for a year should the right not project not arise, telling DAZN in May: "If I have the opportunity to choose, I will choose a team that I like.

“When there is an opportunity, I will return to the bench, otherwise I will take a year off.”

Allegri was a surprise appointment at Juve in July 2014, his arrival initially met with some disapproval by the fans, but he added four triumphs and two finals to his five top-flight crowns.

It may come as a shock to spectators that the former Old Lady boss has not been inundated with management offers, having enjoyed a trophy-laden stint in Turin following a spell with AC Milan – in which he also lifted the Serie A title and one Italian Super Cup.

The 51-year-old has spent his entire managerial career thus far in his home country, taking the reins at Aglianese, , Grosseto and before his arrival at the San Siro in 2010.