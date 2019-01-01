Allardyce: Ancelotti to Everton one of the biggest managerial coups

The former Napoli boss has been confirmed as Marco Silva's replacement and the ex-Toffees manager thinks it is an excellent appointment

New manager Carlo Ancelotti has been backed to be a success at Goodison Park by Sam Allardyce, with the former Toffees boss believing his former side have pulled off "one of the biggest coups".

The Italian has replaced Marco Silva and signed a deal until 2024, stating that the club's owner, Farhad Moshiri, and board are hoping that he will be able to oversee of a period of "success and trophies".

Ancelotti has not been out of work for long, with the 60-year-old having only been sacked by Napoli on December 10 on the same night that he had secured the Italian club's passage to the Champions League knockout stages.

, the Toffees' opponents in Saturday's Premier League clash, had also been linked with Ancelotti, but it is who have appointed the vastly experienced former and head coach.

And Allardyce thinks his former club done incredibly well to land a manager of Ancelotti's pedigree, calling the appointment "one of the biggest coups Everton have ever had".

He told BT Sport: "Carlo Ancelotti has to be one of the biggest coups Everton have ever had to pull off because of his track record. His track record is absolutely fabulous, phenomenal, great coach.

"He's a great guy who I met in his time at Chelsea and I'm sure he's had a lot of discussions on just what he actually wants and what he actually needs to find out whether Everton could provide him with that because he would want to be successful, he would not want to be anything other than successful coming here to Goodison Park."

Ancelotti has won a whole host of titles during his managerial career including three trophies, with him being one of just three managers to have done so with two different clubs.

Despite the speculation linking the former boss with Arsenal, the Gunners opted to appoint Mikel Arteta on Friday.

The Spaniard, who, along with Ancelotti, was in the stands to watch Saturday's Premier League encounter at Goodison Park, was seen chatting with former Everton coach Steve Round, suggesting he will be adding the 49-year-old to his backroom team.

And Allardyce gave an insight to what Round could bring to the table at the Emirates Stadium, adding: "Really good coach, very detailed, very organised.

"He likes to link in a lot with the analysts and the sports scientists and the nutritionists. So he can bring a lot to the table, take a lot of pressure off Arteta and obviously Mikel worked with him and must have been impressed with him in his coaching days here with David Moyes at Everton."