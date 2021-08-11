All you need to know about HNK Sibenik - Sandesh Jhingan's possible destination

The India international is set to try his luck in Europe

Sandesh Jhingan is expected to join HNK Sibenik, a top division club in Croatia after spending last season with Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

Although the sturdy defender had signed a five-year contract with ATK Mohun Bagan last year, he has activated a clause that allows him to terminate the contract should a foreign club come calling.

The 28-year-old defender is one of the mainstays in defence in the Indian national team and has 42 appearances to his name. He made his professional debut for United Sikkim in I-League on October 6 2012 in an I-League encounter against Salgaocar. After spending almost a decade in Indian club football, he is set go abroad to take up a new challenge.

Let us take a detailed look at HNK Sibenik, Jhingan's new home.

When was HNK Sibenik founded?

The Croatian club was founded on December 1, 1932. It was established with the name of Radničko sportsko društvo Šibenik (Workers' Sport Association Šibenik).

What is the home ground of HNK Sibenik?

The stadium of Sibenik is called Stadio Subicevac. It has a capacity of around 8500.

What is the nickname of Sibenik?

Sibenik is fondly called the Narancasti by their fans as the colour of their home kit.

Who is the coach of HNK Sibenik?

Mario Rosas will be the new coach of Sandesh Jhingan if all goes to plan. Rosas is a product of the Barcelona academy, La Masia, and has played only a single match for the senior side. For the better part of his career, he has played with Castellon.

This is his second stint as a manager and he took charge of Sibenik in June 2021. His first assignment was with Novelda CF a Tercera Division club in Spain.

How have Sibenik fared in the Croatian First Football League?

Sibenik is yet to win the Croatian top division league title. Their best finish came in the 2009-10 season when they finished fourth. This also helped them to qualify for the Europa League first qualifying round. However, they could not make an appearance in the main event as they crashed out in the second qualifying round to Cypriot club Anothosis Famagusta 2-3 on aggregate.

They were relegated in 2003 but made a comeback to the premier division after finishing first in the Croatian Second League's southern division. In 2011-12, they once again slipped from the top division to the second league. In the next season, they further deteriorated and moved to the third division.

In the 2014-15 season, they gained promotion to the second league after winning the third division. In the 2019-20 season, they topped the second division and once again clawed their way back to the top division. On their return they finished sixth in 2020-21 and currently, they are in the ninth position with just a point from four matches.

Whereas, their best performance in Croatia Cup came in 2009-10 when they finished as runners-up.