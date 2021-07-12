'All or Nothing' Arsenal documentary: How to watch on Amazon & full details

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Amazon documentary that will give viewers an inside look at the inner-workings of the London side

Arsenal are set to be the next Premier League club to have an Amazon behind-the-scenes documentary, following in the likes of "All or Nothing: Manchester City" and "All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur."

Fans of the Gunners will be given an exclusive, fly-on-the-wall look at the inner-workings of the club with the latest "Amazon: All or Nothing" iteration, as they prepare to deal with the fallout of failing to qualify for European competition in the 2021-22 and attempting to return themselves to the top of the Premier League elite.

Goal has what you need to know about "Arsenal: All or Nothing" and more.

What is Amazon: All or Nothing?

Like the Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur iterations of the Amazon series, the documentary will give viewers an inside glimpse at the North London club with cameras to be allowed inside Emirates Stadium – promising fans a look at how the club operates as they undergo a new club season, along with exclusive interviews and insight from the club players and staff.

With the series slated for release in 2022, it can be assumed that it will cover the happenings of the 2021-2022 club season, as these series usually take place over a substantial period of the campaign.

Arsenal stated on their website: "All or Nothing: Arsenal will take our fans behind the curtain during a crucial season as we focus our efforts on challenging for domestic success and returning to elite European competition.



"As well as capturing the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium and our training centre, the All or Nothing cameras will follow our squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes, the work we do in our local and global communities and what connects the Arsenal family and our special club."

Mark Gonnella, Arsenal’s media and communications director, said: “We are looking forward to giving our fans around the world a unique insight into how we work day to day. We have one of the biggest global followings in the game and one consistent thing we hear from fans is their desire to see more about what happens behind closed doors at the club.

“All or Nothing will give our fans and sport lovers an opportunity to learn more about what makes Arsenal such a special club, our trophy laden history and our ambitions for future success.”

“Arsenal is a historic club going through a fascinating period, and we can’t wait to take viewers behind-the-scenes on the journey of this crucial season,” said Dan Grabiner, Head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios.

All or Nothing is about intimate access to the passion and commitment behind elite sport, and in Arsenal we have the perfect subject for the next chapter. We are looking forward to Prime members around the world experiencing another Premier League season with a new club, through All or Nothing’s signature quality storytelling and access.”

'Arsenal: All or Nothing' release date

Arsenal have stated that the series is set to launch "next year" in 2022, but have not confirmed a specific date.

How to watch 'Arsenal: All or Nothing'

The "Arsenal: All or Nothing" series will be available to watch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

New members can sign up for a free 30-day trial on the website.

An Amazon Prime subscription is £7.99 in the UK or $12.99 per month in the U.S.