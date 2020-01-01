All of Europe should be looking at Tottenham target Sangare

The Ivory Coast international is much too good to be playing in the French second division, and would improve a number of clubs in Europe

On the list of things you did not expect to see in the 2020/21 season, Ibrahim Sangare in Ligue 2, still kicking about with , surely ranked quite high.

On account of his performances for Le Tefece, it seemed inevitable that, following their long-overdue descent from the top flight, he would be whisked away, raptured as it were. Surely, he would not be allowed to see corruption; his light, by virtue of being surrounded by darkness, would burn much too bright to ignore.

Perhaps that reading was slightly presumptuous, but could you blame anyone?

Playing for the worst side in , Sangare won the third-most tackles (per 90) and completed the fifth-most passes in the final third, and this latter despite being Toulouse's nominal defensive midfielder.

Also, as a concept, buying the best players from a relegated side is a sound, inexpensive way to improve and/or add depth to a squad. , for instance, demonstrated this handily en route to building an unstoppable title-winning juggernaut, snapping up Georginio Wijnaldum when slipped under back in the summer of 2016.

So, quite why is it no one is interested in taking a punt on the outrageously talented international, especially when – despite Toulouse president Damien Comolli stating in June that the club "don't want to part ways with him" and were "not intending to see any departures" – recent reports indicate a fee in the region of €10 million would suffice?

Except that's not quite right. are keen, it appears, especially as they now appear to have thrown their hands up where Tanguy Ndombele is concerned. There has also been a suggestion the likes of , and ; it's not so much that there isn't interest as that what interest there does seem to be is both tentative and a little arbitrary.

It is quite puzzling to see, for instance, a side like for whom he would be perfect, instead decide to plump for the significantly less coordinated Abdoulaye Doucoure. While there is something to be said for the latter's Premier League experience (whatever value one places on that nebulous variable), Sangare's discipline and versatility – he is capable to playing further forward in midfield – mean he competes quite favourably.

Not to pile on Doucoure specifically, of course.

There are a number of clubs all over Europe at wildly different competitive levels who could do with a player of the Ivorian's profile: a defensive midfielder who is combative without being solely destructive, who plays forward as a matter of necessity and responsibility, and who progresses the ball well by carrying it past challenges.

Why, no less a side than have been locked in an impasse over the course of the summer with for just such a player in Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian has the benefit of experience, both by virtue of his age and his importance to a major European side in one of Europe's two strongest leagues. However, it is telling that, on analytics website Smarterscout, using the 'Similar Player' filter on Partey pulls up Sangare: five years younger, but broadly playing the same style.

If Mikel Arteta is as keen on a defensive midfielder as this protracted pursuit seems to indicate, then surely it stands to reason there is a contingency in the event of failure...and alternatives do not come any better.

have not been linked at all, but are crying out for an anchor to shadow, and ultimately replace, Nemanja Matic; Fred, for all his strengths, is not that player, and the jury remains out on whether Scott McTominay has the chops for the role.

seem to be shopping in rather more high-priced circles, but if Frank Lampard has decided to be shot of Jorginho (especially as there remains a sense of uncertainty over the best use of N'Golo Kante) and wants to play a single pivot, then the Blues could do much worse.

, with their eye for young talent; , with their ability to flip young players for sizeable profits and as Axel Witsel ticks toward 32; the list is a long one.

Instead, Sangare seems to be stuck in Ligue 2, in danger of being forgotten at the highest level. For a player of his gifts, but also for those who have come to appreciate his ability, there is no worse fate: in those conditions, players do tend to stagnate.

It would be a tremendous shame if the rest of Europe lets that happen.