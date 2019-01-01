Alisson: Liverpool's history helped me choose them over Chelsea

The Brazil goalkeeper joined the Premier League leaders in the summer from Roma, picking them over the London club

Alisson has revealed that Liverpool's history played a part in his decision to join them instead of Chelsea.

The Brazilian became the world's most expensive goalkeeper this summer when he joined the Reds from Roma in a £65 million (€73m/$85m) move.

Alisson's title lasted less than a month, as Chelsea made Kepa Arrizabalaga the world's most expensive goalkeeper by landing the Spaniard from Athletic Bilbao for £72m (€80m/$92m) just weeks later.

The Blues wanted Alisson to replace Thibaut Courtois, who was joining Real Madrid, but the Brazil star turned the London side down.

And, in an interview with FourFourTwo, Alisson has explained the reasons behind his decision to opt for Anfield instead of Stamford Bridge.

“I chose Liverpool for the same reasons I went to Roma when I first left Brazil – I thought this would be the best move for my career," the 26-year-old said.

“Chelsea were changing their manager and not playing in the Champions League."

Aside from Liverpool's qualification for Europe's top club competition and their managerial continuity, Alisson also highlighted the Reds' standing as one of Europe's most decorated sides historically.

The Reds have won five European titles, in comparison to Chelsea's one. They also have 18 English top-flight crowns to Chelsea's six.

"I’ve also always admired Liverpool’s history," Alisson continued.

"This is a club with five European Cups in their trophy cabinet. I really wanted to be part of that history.

“I came very close to winning the competition with Roma and I’m working hard to make it happen now with Liverpool.

"What’s life if not fighting for your dreams? I dream of winning the Champions League.”

Liverpool lead Manchester City by four points in the Premier League, and will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 beginning next month.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were dumped out of the FA Cup Monday, with a well-rotated side falling to Wolves 3-1, and they will return to the pitch with a Premier League clash against Brighton on Saturday as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table.