Alexis 'wants to prove a point' at Barca - Solskjaer

The Red Devils boss thinks their returning winger, and recent history of comebacks in Europe, could help them overcome the Spanish club

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tipped Alexis Sanchez to “prove a point” as his team welcome back the Chilean, who previously played for , ahead of their quarter-final second leg clash.

The Red Devils are 1-0 down after the first game at Old Trafford but Solskjaer belives they can win the tie, pointing to his team overcoming a bigger deficit in the last round against PSG.

United will also welcome back Nemanja Matic for the match at Camp Nou.

“Well of course that memory of PSG will help the players,” the Norwegian told a press conference.

“As a team we know that we can turn things around - it is not that long ago and we are one goal better off. [But] Barcelona is a difficult prospect.

“Fitness-wise [Matic and Sanchez] are available.

“Of course, for Alexis who has been here and played here it is a big night. When he is on the pitch he wants to prove a point as well.

“Let’s hope he can end the season great for us.

“We are playing games that United are used to. We are still challenging for a semi-final.

“Let’s hope Alexis, when he is on the pitch, can be happy with his performance.”

Solskjaer believes United’s good away form is a positive for his team ahead of the game at Camp Nou.

He acknowledged they didn’t play well in the first leg, and hinted at their approach to Tuesday’s game.

“Maybe teams are a bit more open against us [away from home]. Maybe they feel they have to try and get their goals.

“Maybe it is coincidence , we scored against PSG after two minutes, that is a big massive factor.

“If we could get the first goal that is going to be so important then we are level and from then on a draw would suit us.

“We have got the players. Sometimes it is luck, sometimes it is David at the other end saving.

“We didn’t stamp our authority on the game at home, we didn’t keep the ball or create chances as we should have.

“We know we need to perform better and play ourselves. If you give players like Suarez and Messi time on the ball, you will suffer.

“Of course, we have to use set-pieces. We have to be better than what we did last week.

“Sometimes it is counter-attack, sometimes it is quick play . We have to be the best we can be.

“We are playing against a fantastic team and we have to be realistic enough.”