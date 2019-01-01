Alexis facing up to three months out if ankle problem requires surgery

The Chilean picked up a knock while on international duty and the Manchester United forward, who is on loan at Inter, is now waiting on test results

Alexis Sanchez could be sidelined for up to three months if his ankle injury requires surgery, boss Reinaldo Rueda has said of the loanee.

The 30-year-old forward suffered an unfortunate knock while on international duty when he broke down during the second half of a 0-0 friendly draw with on Saturday.

The Chile Football Federation revealed after that contest that Sanchez had suffered “dislocated tendons”.

The South American, who is on loan at Inter from , is now waiting to discover the full extent of his ailment.

Rueda told reporters when asked for an update on Sanchez’s condition: "He could end up under the knife.

"Inter, his club, will decide. We could lose him for two or three months. It's a shame because he had started playing again with Inter and scored two goals, while also playing in the .

"He was happy and super motivated. Now we have to wait for these decisive hours. We will see what happens."

Sanchez has endured a wretched run of luck in recent times.

A move from to Manchester United in January 2018 was supposed to see him embrace a new challenge and take his game to ever greater heights.

He has, however, struggled throughout his spell at Old Trafford and that led to the Red Devils sanctioning a season-long switch to San Siro over the summer, with Sanchez presented with another clean slate.

Things started positively enough in Italy, but a first goal for Inter was followed by a red card during a clash with .

Sanchez had seen his debut for the Nerazzurri delayed by fitness issues brought with him from Manchester.

He has now suffered another setback in his bid to rediscover peak form for club and country.

Sanchez will be a big miss for Inter boss Antonio Conte if he is to be ruled out until into 2020.

Inter are looking to battle with for domestic glory this season, with the reigning champions currently holding a slender one-point lead at the summit.

Sanchez will want to return to the fold as quickly as possible and aid that quest, but is still waiting to discover just how long he is going to be ruled out of action for.