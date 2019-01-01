Alexander-Arnold: I'm a Liverpool lad and my dreams just came true

The defender was left speechless after helping his side to the Champions League crown with a 2-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday

right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has just seen his dreams come true.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Liverpool and came up through the ranks with the Reds, played a crucial role in helping Jurgen Klopp's side win the crown on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over .

In fact, Liverpool may not have made it to the showpiece had it not been for the quick-thinking of the youngster against in the second leg of their semi-final clash, when he took a corner quickly to set up his side's fourth goal of the night.

That proved to be the pivotal moment for Liverpool against the Spanish giants, and the club made it count by topping their Premier League rivals in the final.

Alexander-Arnold played his part in Madrid as well, defending well and helping his side keep a clean sheet to claim their sixth European crown.

"It is hard to put into words," he told BT Sport after the match. "The season we have had, we deserved it more than any other team. We have done something special, we dominated the game.

"We will not look back and think it was sluggish game, we will see we are European champions."

When asked if the win was enough to make him a club legend, the youngster said he wasn't ready to go that far.

6 – Liverpool have won their sixth Champions League/European Cup trophy – twice as many as any other English team has won (Man Utd, 3). Speciality. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/zsK7NaS3Gs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 1, 2019

"It's hard to think of myself as a legend," he said.

"I am just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true."

Liverpool narrowly missed out on a double this season, coming up just one point shy of in the chase for the Premier League title, but they have found a measure of redemption in the Champions League.

Having reached the decider in two straight seasons, the Reds will now have the enviable task of trying to defend their crown next term, while also trying to run down City in hopes of claiming an elusive English top-flight title.