Alexander-Arnold humbled by Beckham comparisons after stunning Liverpool goal

The Reds fullback's stunner helped move his side within touching distance of the league title

Trent Alexander-Arnold says he is honoured to be compared to David Beckham, but he says he has a long way to go to match the former star as "the best free-kick taker in Premier League history".

The fullback scored a stunning free kick to open the scoring in the Reds' 4-0 battering of Crystal Palace, a victory that moved the champions-elect within two points of sealing the title.

Alexander-Arnold has developed a reputation as a dead-ball specialist, with former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher describing Wednesday's stunner as "Beckham-esque".

When told of the comparison, Alexander-Arnold laughed and admitted that he believes he's not there yet.

"The comparisons with the best free-kick taker in Premier League history are very nice but there is a lot of work to do," Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports.

He added: "I have been practising a lot and I had a few against which I was disappointed not to score with, but it's always good to get the ball rolling for the boys."

As Alexander-Arnold started the scoring, it was also only the beginning of one of Liverpool's best performances of the season.

Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah found the back of the net as well, with the former firing a long-range missile to compete with Alexander-Arnold for the goal of the day.

The victory comes on the heels of a performance that was poor by Liverpool standards, as the Reds settled for a 0-0 draw against Everton last time out.

"The lads have done really well," Alexander-Arnold said. "It was a difficult game and we were disappointed to only get the draw at , but for the first game back at Anfield, it couldn't have gone any better."

With the win, Liverpool can seal the title as early as Thursday as take on .

If the Blues are able to seal a win or a draw against Pep Guardiola's side, Liverpool will officially be declared champions. If not, though, the Reds can win the title in their next match which comes, coincidentally, against Manchester City.

"It is quite close [the title] but we know a lot can happen in the Premier League. We have worked hard for this and this is what we have always dreamed of," Alexander-Arnold added.

"We are in a good position so hopefully we can get over the line soon. We have to focus on ourselves, we are not hoping Man City drop points, we know it's our hands. We still have to go to City next week and get a result."