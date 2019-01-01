Aleksandar Stanojevic: Zamalek appoint Serbian as head coach

The former PAOK manager will replace Khaled Galal, who was sacked in July

are set to appoint Aleksandar Stanojevic as their new manager, club president Mortada Mansour confirmed on Thursday.

As reported by Kingfut, the Serbian, who was a free agent after resigning from Chinese club Beijing Renhe, is expected to arrive in on Friday for his unveiling.

"Stanojevic will arrive in on Friday to sign his contract and start his job with the team," Mansour told a television programme on Thursday.

The Caf Confederation Cup winners are taking the former manager on board after jettisoning Khaled Galal last month after only four games in charge.

Galal had replaced Swiss manager Christian Gross after the club elected not to renew the coach’s contract even though he led them to continental success.

Besides his spell at PAOK, Stanojevic has had stints with Partizan Belgrade as well as Israeli outfit Maccabi Haifa. The 45-year-old has also coached at Dalian Yifang, Beijing Guoan and Beijing BSU, before the recent time at Beijing Renhe.

The Zamalek role represents the Serbian’s first job in Africa, and he will be the club’s 20th manager in the last decade.