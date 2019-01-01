Albrighton commits future to Leicester by signing until 2022

The 29-year-old winger has made 21 appearances for City this term, netting twice and helping them to eighth place in the top tier

Premier League winner Marc Albrighton has signed a new contract with Leicester City.

The winger, who helped the Foxes to their incredible title triumph in 2015-16, will stay with the club until 2022, Leicester confirmed on Friday.

Albrighton, 29, said he had no doubts about renewing his commitment to Leicester, for whom he scored the club's first Champions League goal.

"It was totally straightforward," he told the club's website. "Leicester offered me a deal and I was always going to sign it. I've had some good times here and hopefully I can continue to do so.

"When I first signed, I looked at the squad that was in the dressing room and the club itself in terms of its fanbase and what sort of club it was.

"It was a family club back then and it's a family club now. It's something that suits me down to the ground. It really fits in well with me as a person and it's the perfect fit for me."

Albrighton, who joined on a free transfer from Aston Villa in 2014, has made 21 Premier League appearances so far this term, scoring two goals.

Leicester have also confirmed defender Yohan Benalouane has joined Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal, signing an 18-month contract.

Benalouane made 29 appearances for the club in all competitions, including 16 in the Premier League, after joining from Atalanta in August 2015.

The Tunisia international becomes the first signing for former Foxes boss Martin O'Neill after his appointment at the City Ground this week.