Alaba tipped to join Liverpool as Van Dijk cover as Basler sees Reds winning race for Bayern star

A man who spent three productive years in Munich as a player believes the versatile Austrian could be heading to Anfield in January

David Alaba is being tipped to make his way to during the January transfer window, with former star Mario Basler seeing the Austrian providing cover for the injured Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to dip into the winter market for defensive reinforcements after seeing a prized asset on Merseyside suffer knee ligament damage, with Van Dijk facing up to several months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.

In his absence, Liverpool have also seen Fabinho and Joel Matip pick up untimely knocks – presenting academy graduate such as Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams with opportunities to impress.

More teams

They have caught the eye at the heart of the Reds’ back four, but a more experienced option will likely be sought at the turn of the year.

Alaba may be a candidate that Klopp considers, with the 28-year-old seeing contract talks break down at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern will be reluctant to lose the proven performer as a free agent and could do a second deal with Liverpool in a matter of months, having already allowed Thiago Alcantara to head for .

Basler believes the champions are seeing their hand forced, with the ex- international telling Sport1-Fantalk: “The story with Alaba should really end with him leaving.

“Maybe he’ll go to Liverpool. They have big problems with the injury to Van Dijk and the cruciate ligament rupture.

“He’s supposed to be out for a long time, and I think there’s a big need (to strengthen) in the central defender position.”

Bayern had been hoping to reach a compromise with Alaba that would allow him to remain on their books, but discussions have broken down.

The club’s chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has now conceded that an agreement appears unlikely, although the German champions have not thrown in the towel just yet.

Article continues below

He has told Sport Bild: “I don't know [if Alaba will leave].

“We had a meeting two weeks ago with his father George and his advisor Pini Zahavi. The conversation was okay, the atmosphere was alright.

“But I have to say, we've been going in circles for months. At some point we have to start planning for the new season. We have to know: Will David stay with FC Bayern or not? A decision is important to us at this point.”