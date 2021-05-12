Al Jazira crowned Arabian Gulf League champions!

The Pride of Abu Dhabi have gone on to win their third league title in the last decade...

Al Jazira capped off a fantastic season with a 3-1 win over Khor Fakkan on Tuesday evening to lift the Arabian Gulf League title as they pipped second-placed Bani Yas by three points.

Bani Yas trailed the league leaders by a point going into the final matchday and their hope of clinching the title was if Al Jazira drop points and they win their final tie against Al Wahda. However, Bani Yas fell short and could only manage a draw while Al Jazira produced a dominant performance despite being a man down for more than 50 minutes.

It was Oumar Traore and Ali Mabkhout show at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium as they scored the first two goals inside the half hour mark.

Khalfan Mubarak was given his marching orders following an intervention from VAR. However, that didn’t cause any trouble as Traore and Mabkhout combined once again with the 18-year-old Malian scoring his second of the evening.

The visitors eventually pulled one back deep into stoppage time but that did not trouble Marcel Keizer’s team as they successfully held on to their lead and lifted silverware.