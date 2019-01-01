Al Hilal 1-2 (2-5 agg) Etoile du Sahel: Tunisians storm into CafCC semis with win over Al Hilal

Etoile du Sahel will now meet Egyptian giants Zamalek in the semi-finals, that kick off on Sunday

advanced to the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals following a 2-1 win over Al Hilal at the Egyptian Army Stadium in Suez on Tuesday.

Having won 3-1 at home earlier this month, Etoile completed the job with a convincing 5-2 aggregate victory.

The Tunisians will have little time to rest in their African excursion as they will be back in to meet in the first leg of the semis on Sunday.

Al Hilal’s 20-year-old forward Waleed Bakhet Hamid appeared keen to stop Etoile’s march to the last four when he thrust the Sudanese giants ahead on the half-hour mark.

Etoile, however, responded six minutes later through Algerian forward Karim Aribi after being set up by defender Zied Boughattas.

Aribi’s goal would have seen Etoile assume the lead had Yacine Chikhaoui not had his goal disallowed two minutes earlier.

Having made the crucial goal contribution, Aribi was to be red-carded by Egyptian referee Mahmoud Al Banna on the cusp of half-time.

Now with a man short the entire second half, Etoile never showed they had a numerical disadvantage, but instead doubled their advantage through Wajdi Kechrida 10 minutes from time, with Chikhaoui turning provider.

Perhaps the confidence of getting into this match fresh from winning the Arab Club Champions Cup last Thursday after beating Saudi side Al Hilal spurred Etoile on.

Having last won the Caf Confederation Cup in 2015, Etoile's search for a fifth title now faces a stern test against more formidable opposition Zamalek.