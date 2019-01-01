Al Ahly coach Martin Lasarte hails Egyptian football as the best in Africa

Al Ahly coach Martin Lasarte has said Egyptian football is the strongest in Africa.

However, Lasarte has warned that it is time that the country sourced for a replacement of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. The Uruguayan was appointed Al Ahly coach last month, replacing Frenchman Patrice Carteron, and is tasked with winning the Caf Champions League.

Al Ahly are third on the Egyptian Premier League table with five games in hand and have been receiving stiff competition from leaders Zamalek and second-placed Pyramids FC, who have established themselves as a solid outfit.

“Surely the strongest in Africa, it’s fast football with good technique, maybe it does not have that cultural thing (like) in Latin America in terms of decision-making, but it’s colorful football,” Lasarte was quoted as saying by Kingfut.

“They need to export another player abroad, generate and force the new generations to open doors, since not only must they stay with Mohamed Salah, but for the South American footballer he will have more problems outside the field than in the past.

“There are a lot of matches here: League, Cup, African Champions, Arab Club Championship …Usually we play every three or four days because of a problem that happened some time ago. The number of people in the stadiums is going down, few people go to the stadiums due to security issues, and I really do not understand what happened.”

Al Ahly are in the group stages of the current Caf Champions League campaign, having finished as runners-up in the past two seasons.

They travel to Wadi Degla in a league match on Monday. Meanwhile, Pyramids have sacked Egyptian legend Hossam Hassan after just three months as their coach.

Ironically, Hassan was unbeaten in his stint as Pyramids coach, managing six wins and five draws in the 11 matches he was in charge of.

The final straw was Thursday’s 3-3 draw with leaders Zamalek whom they trail by three points although the giants have played three games less.