Akumu makes history in Kaizer Chiefs' Caf Champions League loss to Al Ahly

The Red Devils won their 10th title in Morocco to qualify for the Fifa Club World Cup, but the Kenyan made history whilst being on the losing side

Kenya international Anthony Akumu was part of the Kaizer Chiefs team that lost the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly on Saturday night.

The South Africans had come into the match at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco hoping to defy the odds and defeat the Red Devils but ended up losing the match 3-0.

Goals from Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdi Afsha, and Amr El Solia inspired the Egyptian giants to a well-deserved win over Amakhosi, who were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Happy Mashiane in the 45th minute.

How did Akumu make history?

Despite being on the losing side, Akumu made history by becoming the first Kenyan to play in the Caf Champions League final. The 28-year-old was introduced in the 59th minute in place of Njabulo Blom when the team was trailing by a solitary goal.

But the introduction of the versatile Harambee Star did little to help Chiefs, who conceded two more on the night as the Red Devils successfully retained the crown.

The win saw the Red Devils clinch a record-extending 10th Caf Champions League title and they again qualify for the Fifa Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane says his side deserved to win the match.

Mosimane explained that the Red Devils were desperate to retain the Champions League title against final debutants Chiefs at the Stade Mohammed V in Morocco.

"We really needed this trophy. I know the team from my country also wanted their first star, but we wanted it more than them," Mosimane told reporters after the match.

"The tenth one was the target. It’s good for history, it’s good for our archives. How better to do it than with three goals."

Mashiane was given a straight red card after he made a dangerous tackle on Al Ahly right-back Akram Tawfik on the stroke of half-time.

Mosimane feels that the Chiefs attacker deserved the red card as he let his emotions get the better of him in the biggest match in African club football.

Article continues below

"Yes, I understand that there was a red card but a red card is part of football. You should not be reckless if you play in the cup final," he continued.

"You shouldn’t be emotional but this happens in football."

Further Caf Champions League final reading