Akhyar episode a valuable lessons for Malaysian teams

FAM uphold the previous decision made on Akhyar Rashid and Kedah will now stand to make a big loss on one of Malaysia's most promising player.

It's final. Football Association of Malaysia today announced through their Appeal Committee decided that the decision made by the Status Committee regarding Akhyar's contract situation remains valid and now the 19-year-old can be signed for a measly fee of RM75,000.

Kedah has already been compensated by Akhyar himself in redeeming his own contract to the value of RM210,000 which is equivalent to the balance of his salary against the number of months left in his contract with The Red Eagles.

Any club that wishes to sign Akhyar will only need to pay the aforementioned RM75k to Kedah as payment for the development and training given to the player during his time with Kedah.

A meagre sum for one of the most exciting player to have ever burst onto the Malaysian football scene in recent times. The pacy player who can operate on either side of the flanks as a wide attacker, Akhyar's explosive dribbling abilities has made him a coveted name in the country.

This will be a painful lesson for Kedah who could and should have been able to hold on to the player and initiate a transfer discussion of a much higher value than what they will presently get.

It is also pertinent that clubs in Malaysia learn together with Kedah this harsh lesson and protect themselves better against such situations in the future by having better contracts drawn up. In the sense that clauses will have to be inserted into the contract to protect the value and investment that they have put in the player.

In Akhyar being able to buy himself out of his existing contract with Kedah for only the exact value of his remaining contract is one such loophole that has to be closed for clubs to protect their prized assets better.

Johor Darul Ta'zim and Perlis have both made no secrets of their admiration for Akhyar and are front runners to secure the signature of the player who in 2018 played not only Kedah but Malaysia U19, Malaysia U23 and Malaysia senior national teams.

Goal understands that Thai club Bangkok United were also interested in the player but was knocked back the player's desire to continue to play his football within Malaysia. While his reasons for doing so is understandable, there will be plenty left scratching their heads as to why Akhyar does not want to venture out to further his development.

There's no doubt that Akhyar was a spent force during the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup with him used only sparingly by Tan Cheng Hoe throughout the tournament. Whoever takes the exciting forward next will have their work cut out to rediscover his form and fitness, or Malaysia risk losing a high calibre player before his career even started.

