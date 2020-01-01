Ajayi’s West Brom overtake Leeds United as Championship leaders

The Nigeria international was in action against his former team as the Baggies earned a crucial away draw against the Addicks

Semi Ajayi’s West Bromwich Albion brightened their Premier League promotion chances with a 2-2 draw against Charlton Athletic.

Playing against the Addicks where he began his professional career, the defender put in a fine display to help the Baggies earn a crucial away point.

took the lead thanks to Kenneth Zohore’s 22nd-minute effort. The Danish forward won the ball off Tom Lockyer, scooted into the box before firing past Dillon Phillips.

However, the lead lasted just six minutes as Josh Davison headed home the leveller past Sam Johnstone.

A minute into the second-half, Hal Robson-Kanu handed the Baggies the lead after his effort went into the roof of the net, thanks to a deflection

With 14 minutes to full-time, Lockyer ensured the game finished all square at the Valley.

Aside from his 12th minute caution, Ajayi made three interceptions and five clearances plus a 73.3 % passing accuracy.

We take a point back to the Black Country.#CHAWBA pic.twitter.com/niGoJVPeQj — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 11, 2020

The draw ensures Slaven Bilic’s men move to the summit of the English Championship with 53 points – one point ahead of who slumped 2-0 at home to .

They host in their next match on January 20 at the Hawthorns.