Ajax goalkeeper Onana calls for unity after Europa League exit

Thursday’s win at the Johan Cruyff Arena was not enough for the Dutch giants to advance in the European competition

goalkeeper Andre Onana has described their Uefa exit as a tough result which hurt the team.

The Eredivisie leaders defeated outfit Gefate 2-1 on Thursday but bowed out of the competition with a 3-2 aggregate loss after conceding a 2-0 defeat in the first leg.

The outing ended Ajax’s journey in Europe this season after they were initially eliminated in the group stage last year.

The goalkeeper admitted the team's failed objective and has called for united front in the club.

“Last night was very tough. We weren’t able to reach our objective and we’re out of Europe,” Onana tweeted.

“It hurts more because of all the support we were given. It’s at these times when we have to be as united as ever in order to get back up and move forward. Together, more than ever.”

Ajax now have the Dutch Eredivisie title and Dutch Cup to jostle for, and they will hope to boost their title chances when they host second-placed AZ Alkmaar for their next league game on Sunday.