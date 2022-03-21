Ajax v Feyenoord clash delayed after banner catches fire in front of full stand at Johan Cruyff ArenA

Ajax's clash with Feyenoord on Sunday had to be delayed after a banner caught fire in front of a full stand at Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Feyenoord made the trip to Amsterdam for a crucial top of the table Eredivisie encounter, which ultimately ended in a 3-2 victory for the hosts.

However, the game might not have gone ahead at all were it not for the quick actions of matchday officials to put out flames in the stands just before kick-off.

What happened?

A banner put up by fans in the stand behind Ajax's goal caught fire while the players were on the pitch waiting to get the game underway.

It has been reported that the fire was accidentally caused by a flare set off by home supporters, with thick black smoke seen rising up towards the roof of the stadium.

Safety staff managed to extinguish the blaze with no reported injuries and the referee was eventually given the green light to start the match.

Ajax edge thrilling Eredivisie clash

The explosive pre-match scenes served as a fitting prelude for an end-to-end game at Johan Cruyff Arena that saw Feyenoord take a surprise lead after just eight minutes through Luis Sinisterra.

Sebastian Haller levelled for Ajax in the 24th minute but Guss Til put the visitors back in front moments later, and they held onto their lead until deep into the second half.

Erik ten Hag's side eventually found another equaliser when Dusan Tadic struck 12 minutes from time and they then completed the comeback as Antony turned in a cross from the left to spark wild scenes of celebration in the home crowd.

The Brazilian's joy was cut short as he received a red card in stoppage time, but Ajax held on for the win to move two points clear of second-placed PSV.

