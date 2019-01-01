Ajara Nchout: Cameroon can do better in Women's World Cup

The forward says the Indomitable Lionesses have what it takes to excel at France 2019

will be a huge success at the 2019 Women's World Cup as long as the team gets the right preparation, according to Ajara Nchout.

The Indomitable Lionesses are set for their second outing on the bounce on the global stage after they finished third at the African Women's Cup of Nations in last year.

The central Africans had a rough start to their preparations for this year's summer showpiece, playing only two games. Those were against and at the Wuhua tournament in April.

Having been drawn against Canada, New Zealand and European champions the in Group E, 26-year-old player Nchout believes her side can still pose a threat.



"As a team, we want to go as far possible. There's a feeling that Cameroon can do better in ," Ajara told BBC Sport.

"Four years ago we took the world by surprise and now many people will want to see us improve on that performance.

"We have to be cautious. I see a lot of people saying that these aren't very difficult teams and I'm surprised. We have to respect our opponents.

"Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands have produced some good players in the past and must be taken seriously. Still, I believe if we continue training hard we'll be a tough side to play."

The Lionesses are racing against time to adapt to a change of guard after Joseph Ndoko was fired and later replaced by Alain Djeumfa in January.

They are scheduled to face in a friendly on May 17, and Nchout feels the warm-up games will help them adjust to life under Djeumfa.

"We have a new coach (Alain Djeumfa) who's taken over. It's true he's been around the team before but not as the lead trainer.

"We need to understand his philosophy, how he wants us to play - and for this to happen we need to play more friendlies before heading to France."

"There are some new players who have joined us. For us to blend as a team we need to play more together. But I'm glad about what I saw in . There's a great zeal within the team to succeed."

The former Sandviken star, who joined Norwegian rivals Valerenga in December 2018 has been a huge bargain as she has scored three goals in six outings this season.

She scored 15 goals in 19 games last season for Sandviken.

"I'm having a great time now in my career. I started the season well and last year was amazing," she continued.



"I play with lots of confidence and determination now. It feels good. I know the fans are expecting a lot from me and I'm going to do my best.

Article continues below

"I want to give my all because I believe we will have a good tournament. As always it's a surreal feeling playing for the national team and I just want to make the fans proud.

"We have a good squad. Most of the players in this team played in the World Cup in 2015. We have the experience and if we prepare well then we can get some good results this summer."

Cameroon will launch their Women's World Cup campaign against Canada on June 10 before meetings with the Netherlands and New Zealand respectively.