Ait-Nouri: Angers full-back contracts Covid-19 ahead of Dijon clash

The 19-year-old Algerian defender has been isolated from the rest of the Black and Whites squad after testing positive for the virus

have confirmed Rayan Ait-Nouri has contracted coronavirus and will not be involved when they take on in their opening game of the 2020-21 season on Saturday.

The Black and Whites carried out health tests ahead of the kick-off of the French top-flight and the result showed the Algerian defender has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 19-year-old has been quarantined and will have to test negative before rejoining the rest of Stephane Moulin’s side.

The situation, will, however, not prevent their clash against Dijon, as clubs in the division are permitted to play, provided the number of infected players in their ranks is not more than three.

“Thursday 20 August, the Angers group had their ninth Covid-19 PCR screening test,” read a statement from the club website.

“The results are in and point to a positive case within the professional workforce - this is Rayan Ait Nouri.

“The player concerned, who did not present symptoms, was placed in 14-day isolation and the whole team, staff included, remain under the reinforced surveillance of the club doctor.

“New tests will be carried out next week and Ait Nouri will be subject to additional examinations prior to his return.

“We remind you that the training centre is closed to the public. It is everyone's responsibility to avoid contact with players and staff, including on match days.

“We hope, like you, that this period will be as short as possible and we are counting on your understanding. The team remains united and motivated for the trip to Dijon this Saturday, August 22.”

Ait-Nouri has been with Angers since 2016 when he joined the youth setup, having previously featured for AS Val de Fontenay, ASF Le Perreux 94 and Paris FC.

He was promoted to the senior team in 2018 and has since featured in 20 league games for the Stade Raymond Kopa outfit, including 17 in the 2019-20 season.

Ait-Nouri has featured for U18 and U21 but he is still eligible to play for since he has not made an appearance for the Blues senior side.