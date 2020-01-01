AIFF announces football Masters course, signs MoU with Cadiz CF

The Indian FA has launched a football management programme...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) announced its football management program and has signed an MoU with Spanish club Cadiz CF.

The students enrolling for the Football Masters course can study in three cities over the course of a year - New Delhi, Mumbai and Cadiz.

AIFF's Masters course is expected to help meet the management needs of Indian football as it provides hands-on experience and training on every aspect of football in and abroad.

Praful Patel, President, AIFF said, “Football is without any doubt the number one global sport and is growing very quickly in India. We felt that such a program was much needed to help students understand the nuances and global practices involved in managing football not only in India but across the world. With the curriculum combining theoretical and practical knowledge, there will be a paradigm shift in football management in the country.”

Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF said, “The AIFF Masters Program will be the first to be conducted by any sports federation in India. It will give a structured insight into governance of world football as laid down in FIFA and AFC statutes and an understanding of the plethora of rules and regulations for managing football in India in line with best practices across the world including player status, regulations, competition regulations, terms of reference and functioning of standing and judicial committees, finance and budgetary control, integrity, anti-racism and anti-doping regulations.”

Enrique Perez, Corporate and Business Director of Cadiz FC added, “We are thrilled to open up the best practices of our club for the benefit of AIFF Masters students and give them the opportunity to learn how to successfully manage a football team and a club with the highest standards in the world. Our team of managers, coaches, sports scientists, players and support staff are looking forward to sharing their knowledge and experience with the students over the course of one whole month!”