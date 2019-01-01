Ahmed Musa clinches Nigeria Player of the Year and best goal awards
Ahmed Musa has won both the NFF Nigeria Player of the Year and Goal of the Year awards.
The Al-Nassr forward was in a scintillating form at the World Cup in Russia scoring twice for Gernot Rohr’s men.
The former Leicester City man also played a lead role in helping the Super Eagles qualify for their first Africa Cup of Nations tournament since 2013.
The impressive showings saw him beat teammates Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi for the best player of the season.
WINNER: @aiteonffawards Player of the year (Men) @Ahmedmusa718 #AiteoNFFAwards #NightOfLegends pic.twitter.com/VOqdfyWY9p— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) April 1, 2019
The 26-year-old also scooped the Goal of the Year, with his second strike against Iceland at the global tournament – an audacious individual effort - which helped the three-time African champions claim their only win in the competition.
WINNER: @aiteonffawards Goal of the season @Ahmedmusa718's second goal vs Iceland at the FIFA World Cup 2018 #AiteoNFFAwards #NightsOfLegends pic.twitter.com/XtxjcPlRuE— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) April 1, 2019
Meanwhile, Villarreal sensational Samuel Chukwueze beat off competitions from Galatasaray’s Henry Onyekuru and Sporting Charleroi striker Victor Osimhen to scoop the Young Player of the Year.
WINNER: @aiteonffawards Young player of the year (MEN) @chukwueze_8 #AIteoNFFAwards #NightsOfLegend pic.twitter.com/6ByaeNXWOR— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) April 1, 2019
The winners were announced at a gala night on Monday in Lagos.