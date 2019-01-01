Aguero set to hand Man City fitness boost ahead of Tottenham clash

The Argentina striker has returned to training ahead of the all-English Champions League quarter-final at the London club's new stadium on Tuesday

Sergio Aguero looks set to hand manager Pep Guardiola a boost ahead of their clash with .

The striker, who has missed City's last two games, trained with team-mates on Sunday ahead of the quarter-final first leg clash with Spurs on Tuesday .

The Blues remained in London following Saturday's FA Cup semi-final win over Brighton .

And during a session at Charlton Athletic's The Valley stadium, Aguero, who suffered a knock in the Premier League win over just over a week ago, took part along with Fabian Delph, who is also returning from a lay-off.

Lovely day at The Valley 😍 pic.twitter.com/suvyw6Kp3V — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 7, 2019

While Aguero's availability as City's senior striker would provide an obvious benefit, Delph's return would give Guardiola another option in a defence affected by injury.

Stand-in left-back Oleksander Zinchenko is already out and right-back Kyle Walker was substituted at half-time against with a hamstring problem.

Left-back Benjamin Mendy made his first start in five months against the Seagulls following knee surgery, managing 79 minutes at Wembley Stadium.

And Guardiola gave a modest assessment of the international's performance.

"It was a long long time he didn’t play one single game," the City manager said.

"He is training just one or two weeks. We have a lot of problems in the defensive part, especially the full-backs.

"So he started a bit like this, like that. But after he played confident and in the second half he played better."

Mendy, meanwhile, feels he is fully recovered after a number of set-backs.

"When I came back [previously] sometimes the swelling stayed," Mendy said. "But now it's good, we can forget the past and think about the future.

Article continues below

"I feel really fit and I want to give everything I can to help my team.

"I have missed a lot of games but my team-mates have been incredible so we need to trust and to believe we can go on and end up with a lot of trophies."

Delph's return would take City full-back contingent up to three, with Brazilian Danilo able to play on either side.