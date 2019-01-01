Aguero nets 400th career goal as Man City cruise to Bournemouth victory

The Argentine has started the Premier League season in electric form in front of goal and celebrated his quadruple century with Sunday's double

Sergio Aguero netted a double to help ease to victory against Bournemouth on Sunday, taking his career tally to 400 goals in the process.

The Argentine needed just 15 minutes to open the scoring at the Vitality Stadium, firing past Aaron Ramsdale after pouncing on a loose ball in the area.

Raheem Sterling added a second for City before Harry Wilson's free-kick pegged the reigning Premier League champions back to 2-1 on the stroke of half time.

But any hopes the Cherries may have entertained of getting back into the encounter were banished after the hour mark when Aguero hit once more from close range following excellent work from David Silva.

That second goal of the afternoon brought up Kun's quadruple century in professional football, taking into account strikes for both club and country over his illustrious career.

His first-ever professional goal came at the tender age of 16 for boyhood idols Independiente against Estudiantes in a 2-2 draw for the Avellaneda, on November 26, 2004.

He went on to hit 23 goals for his first club before moving to in 2006, where he would notch another 101 in five seasons for the Colchoneros.

400 - Sergio Agüero has now scored 400 goals for club and country combined, with 235 of those coming for Manchester City. Relentless. pic.twitter.com/GIAmeJOymS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 25, 2019

But it was upon moving to the Premier League in 2011 that Aguero really established himself as one of the best goalscorers in the game.

Aguero has netted 235 goals in City colours to date, winning four Premier League titles and the in the process, and across his club career in , and boasts 360 official strikes.

He has also proved himself a proficient performer at international level, and ranks third behind Lionel Messi and Gabriel Batistuta in Argentina's all-time scoring charts with 40 goals in 96 appearances for the Albiceleste.

Aguero was not the only City player celebrating a milestone on Sunday, as David Silva made his 400th appearance for the club while Kevin De Bruyne set a new Premier League record when he registered his 50th assist.