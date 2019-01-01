'Aguero is outrageous' - Ex-Man City star hails Premier League great

The Argentina international striker has established a standing as one of the best to have ever graced the English top-flight, admits Michael Brown

Sergio Aguero is an “outrageous” talent, according to former star Michael Brown, with the Argentine considered to be one of the best strikers to have played in the Premier League.

A prolific South American frontman has been in since 2011, with a £35 million ($45m) deal taking him to the Etihad Stadium.

That price tag has been made to look like quite the bargain, with Aguero now the all-time leading goalscorer in City’s illustrious history.

Questions were asked of whether he could thrive under Pep Guardiola when the former boss took over, but he has succeeded in taking his game to another level.

“He’s struggling isn’t he! He’s outrageous,” ex-City midfielder Brown told Goal.

“You watch him and I thought two years ago he would have been one to probably miss out, I didn’t think he’d be for Guardiola, but he’s changed to how Pep thinks. You can see in his game that out of possession he gets into positions better, he looks a little sharper and a little bit fitter.

“But there’s no doubt that his finishing ability is there for all to see. When a chance comes, he finds that little bit of space and puts the ball in the net. He’s brilliant, how he can have that composure in front of goal in tight spaces, that no backlift goal he can do. He’s a special player.”

Pressed on whether Aguero could be considered the closest man to Alan Shearer when it comes to the best out-and-out goalscorers to have graced the English top-flight in the modern era, Brown added: “Possibly. There aren’t many that you can say are better than Sergio Aguero.

“Alan Shearer was different but their goals speak for themselves. When you’re playing for a top team as well, like Aguero is, then you are going to get opportunities and minutes and you can see now that it’s hard for him to be left out.”

Aguero currently has 172 Premier League goals to his name, placing him sixth on the all-time list.

Article continues below

He is only three adrift of legend Thierry Henry and five behind icon, and current boss, Frank Lampard.

Shearer sits well clear at the summit on 260, but Aguero should be setting his sights on joining two ex-England captains as members of an exclusive 200 club – with great Wayne Rooney the only other man to have passed that mark on 208.

Michael Brown was a pundit on EFL on Quest live from The University of Stadium on Saturday, the home of Bolton Wanderers. Watch all the highlights every Saturday at 9pm. Also available via desktop and app on QuestOD.