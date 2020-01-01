‘Aguero one of the greatest and scares opponents’, says De Jong

The former Man City midfielder believes the record boasted by the striker means just being on the pitch makes life easier for those around him

Sergio Aguero is “one of the greatest strikers of play the game” and frightens opponents merely by being on the pitch, says former midfielder Nigel de Jong.

The international has been a prolific presence throughout his career. Those exploits have seen him become City’s all-time leading scorer, with the target found on 254 occasions across a memorable nine-year stint at the Etihad Stadium.

A reputation has been established as one of the most fearsome and consistent frontmen on the planet.

That standing has benefited Aguero on an individual basis when it comes to his stunning end product, but life for those around him is also made easier by the fact that rivals focus so much of their attention on trying to contain a very obvious threat.

Ex- international De Jong told City’s official website of a player he earned Premier League title success alongside in 2011-12: “Sergio Aguero gives the team so much threat.

“He gives them goals, obviously, but it’s just his threat. Even when walking off the ball he gives opponents fear that opens opportunities for his team-mates. He is one of the greatest strikers to play the game and I’m happy that I had the time to play with him.”

De Jong left City for 12 months after Aguero’s arrival, but the combative midfielder spent three-and-a-half years with the Blues in total and has many fond memories of his time in .

He added: “I had a great stint here. I had a great three years and made a lot of friends. I came out for Vincent’s [Kompany] testimonial game and it was great to see each other again, with the memories and the stuff we have to talk about.

“The team we had, especially with Micah [Richards], Joleon [Lescott], Vinnie [Kompany], Joey Hart, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Stephen Ireland, we always had some jokers around so there are some crazy stories. The banter off the pitch between me, Micah and Joleon always stands out for me.”

De Jong joined City from Hamburg in January 2009 and took in 139 appearances for the club, recording two goals while helping the Blues to Premier League, and Commuity Shield successes.