Agent outlines bold plan to finish Premier League season in Perth

England's top-flight could head to Australia if one man's grand plan comes to fruition

Perth could host the remaining matches of the coronavirus-hit 2019-20 Premier League season under an audacious plan, according to agent Gary Williams.

The Premier League has been postponed since March due to the Covid-19 crisis and it remains to be seen when, and if, the campaign will resume.

Amid speculation and concerns, the Premier League reconfirmed the commitment of its clubs to restart the season when it is safe to do so – a plan to play games behind closed doors and potentially at a neutral venue has been reported.

While the United Kingdom struggles to contain the virus, which has killed at least 28,100 people in the country, the Australian city of Perth has emerged as a shock location to kickstart the interrupted campaign.



has seen less than 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 93 casualties as Williams – who is based in Perth – sensationally plots to bring Premier League fixtures to Optus Stadium and the WACA Ground.

Optus Stadium played host to during their pre-season trip ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, while also travelled to Perth in 2018.

"We've got the venues, we've got the weather and we are in control of the coronavirus at the moment," Williams told ABC Grandstand on Sunday.

"You would need four facilities and the timing is absolutely brilliant, because we could kick off over here at 6pm, 8pm and 10pm.

"And 10pm kick off here would be 3pm in the afternoon there and we'd also have coverage worldwide all through Asia and America.

"Timing wise this is the ideal place and also health and safety wise and facility wise, it's the ideal place, Perth."



Williams added: "The players would have to be in isolation for two weeks [travelling to Australia from the UK]. After the two weeks, all the games would be televised with no crowds.

"We'd be looking at Optus [Stadium], the WACA and probably [HBF] Arena. They could use local state league clubs to do the training."

were 25 points clear atop the table through 29 games when the Premier League was suspended.

Both the Eredivisie and seasons have been abandoned in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.