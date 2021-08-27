'Agent Bruno' - Fernandes claims credit as Ronaldo seals sensational Man Utd return

The attacker, a legend in the halls of Old Trafford, has sealed a sensational homecoming hours after he seemed poised to join rivals Manchester City

Bruno Fernandes has cheekily claimed credit for Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United, after the Red Devils confirmed that they have reached an agreement for the Juventus forward.

The Portuguese captain, a legend in the halls of Old Trafford after a six-year spell between 2003 and 2009, has sealed a sensational homecoming after a decade away from the Premier League.

Now, Fernandes has led the reaction of his clubmates following the news that the 36-year-old will play for United once more, with the attacking midfielder - Ronaldo's international team-mate - joking that he is responsible for the remarkable deal.

What has been said?

"‘Agent Bruno’?" Fernandes wrote on Twitter, complete with an emoji of a suitcase, shortly after news broke that Ronaldo would be headed to United, subject to personal terms, visas and a medical.

"Welcome back home Cristiano," he added, with a subseqnet emoji of a goat - to signify the forward's assumed status as one of the greatest players of all-time.

Fernandes - who, like Ronaldo, left Sporting to further burnish his reputation at Old Trafford - was just one of several players who offered their response to Ronaldo's return.

United stars react to superstar arrival

SCARY HOURS! — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) August 27, 2021

Wow wow wow, he’s home 🤩♥️ @Cristiano — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 27, 2021

The bigger picture

Ronaldo's arrival - mere hours after it seemed he was destined for a move to arch-rivals Manchester City - completes what has been a fruitful transfer window for United.

In addition to the Portuguese's return, they have also recruited long-term target Jadon Sancho after last year's dogged pursuit, and brought in Raphael Varane to bolster their defence.

While the former has already made his United debut, the latter could well make his bow for the club this weekend when they face Wolves in their final game ahead of the international break.

