'After two months... goodbye!' - Mourinho aims coaching dig at Neville & Scholes

The Portuguese says you have to "be born with some talent" to be successful, with two of his critics having proved life in the dugout isn't easy

Former manager Jose Mourinho has aimed a veiled dig at Gary Neville and Paul Scholes following their forgettable forays into coaching, with the Portuguese stating that you have to “be born with some talent” in order to succeed.

Two ex-Red Devils stars were often outspoken in their criticism of Mourinho during his time at Old Trafford.

Neville and Scholes have, however, highlighted how difficult management can be, with the former flopping at Valencia and the latter lasting a matter of weeks in a role at League Two outfit Oldham.

Mourinho is pleased to see that certain ex-players are finding out the hard way that life in the dugout is not as easy as it may appear from the outside, with his record standing up to anybody following title triumphs in , , and and two wins.

Speaking to RT Sport, the 56-year-old said when alluding to those who have tried and failed: "We have, even in England, former top players, amazing in front of the screen.

"They go to football clubs, and after two months, 'goodbye, let's go home because this is not right for us'. So there are things... you have it, or you don't have it."

Mourinho added: "There is one part of it [management] that people sometimes forget, even some top pundits, they forget it, which is why you have to be born with some talent adapted.

"It's a little bit the same thing as what football academies can make with players.

"I think it's a natural knowledge and understanding of the game.

"Leadership qualities, communication qualities, emotional intelligence because that is another thing that technology and experience at other levels can't replicate which is the levels of pressure you are at.

"It is one thing us sat in front of a screen, analysing a game live, saying 'I will take that one and I will put that one in'.

"That decision when you are on the touchline, can you have the same state of mind on the touchline to be calm and be an analyst of the game? Can you be brave enough to take the pressure?"

Scholes admitted upon taking the reins at Oldham in February that he expected Mourinho to be watching.

The Red Devils legend, who lasted 31 days at Boundary Park before walking away from his first managerial post, had said: "I think he will be watching results. Whether he will be watching games I am not too sure.

"That is part of the thing that bugged me a little bit. I wanted to get into it [management] anyway but I have left myself wide open. I have been quite critical.

"I don't think we will get many pundits watching - if we are losing games I am sure people will be popping up – they can say what they want.

"I have never really understood why players and managers take notice of what pundits say anyway. They are just giving an opinion on the game and get paid for doing so.

"If anyone wants to have a dig at me, I won't be taking any notice. The only person I answer to is the owner."