Africa's greatest teams #3: TP Mazembe

The second in Goal's series to celebrate the continent's finest Caf Champions League winners

Guest Feature | Lotfi Wada

Third place in our ranking of Africa's greatest teams, we celebrate Tout Puissant Mazembe, and the two chapters of their history that tell the story of one of Africa's grandest clubs.

Chapter One: 1967-1970

After winning the national title as a part of an unprecedented treble (the Katanga title, the national title and the Congo Cup) the freshly crowned Congolese champions locked horns with best of the continent in the 1967 African Cup of Champions Clubs.

It was a first experience which would end well for the Congolese champions as they lifted the trophy in an unlikely fashion.

After drawing the two legs of the final against Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, Caf settled upon a one-off playoff—to be conducted in a neutral venue (Cameroon)—to decide who won the title.

TPM had got their hands on African gold, albeit by default.

The year after that, the new African kings were on the road to defend their title and become the first club to retain Africa’s biggest club tournament.

It was an adventure which started in Ivory Coast against Africa Sports, before Oryx Douala were devoured 5-0 in the quarter-finals.

Next, they defeated the army men of FAR Rabat, before dispatching Togo’s Etoile Filante of Lone 6-4 on aggregate in the final.

A 5-0 home victory gave Les Corbeaux control, and while Etoile Filante roared back into contention at the General Eyadema Stadium, Mazembe stood tall to become the first side to retain their title.

1969 saw TP Mazembe reach the final for a third time in a row but this time, they fell against the other favourites for the gong, Egyptian side Ismaily.

The two sides locked horns firstly in Lubumbashi, where the Samba Boys of Ismaily snatched a precious 2-2 draw.

The return leg would see the Daraweesh win their first African title, and Mazembe's hopes for an extraordinary treble were dashed.

For their fourth final on the trot, the Lubumbashi-based club faced Kotoko in a 1967 final remake.

Unfortunately for the Crows, the outcome would be different as they lost in front of the incredulous eyes of their fans and national president Mobutu Sese-Seko himself.

Chapter Two: 2009-2014

The return from exile of club owner Moise Katumbi marked TP Mazembe's re-awakening at the pinnacle of African football.

Better salaries and better infrastructure were delivered by the club’s new president to keep the best players in the club with the dream of being on Africa's summit again.

The fans' hunger for continental success was on par with their chairman's, and neither ended up disappointed.

In 2009, the Congolese side brought the Caf Champions League trophy back to Lubumbashi after a 41-year drought.

The first leg in the finals against Nigerian side Heartland finished in the favour of the Owerri side but Mazembe had the crucial away goal in their luggage.

The return leg in a full house Stade de la Kenya saw Les Corbeaux throwing everything forward without success until the 73rd minute, when Heartland midfielder Emmanuel Omodiagbe scored an unfortunate own goal to send Mazembe fans into raptures and liberate the club.

TP Mazembe had won the Holy Grail for the third time, and Moise had fulfilled his promise.

A year after a poor Club World Cup campaign, Mazembe went back to square one in an effort to repeat the heroics of their 60s predecessors.

The club would successfully complete their double, and win their fourth Caf Champions League with a historic 6-1 aggregate final win over Tunisian powerhouse ES Tunis.

This time TP Mazembe would translate their continental dominance at a global level to the Club World Cup.

After ousting Concacaf champions Pachuca courtesy of Bedi Mbenza's strike, the Crows would beat former winners Internacional courtesy of Patou Kabangu and Alain Kaluyituka’s efforts.