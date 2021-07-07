Patson Daka: Should bigger clubs have taken a look? – African Football HQ

Leicester City may have pulled off an almighty coup in recruiting the Zambia striker

Since the midway point of the 2020-21 season—if not before—Patson Daka had appeared primed to be one of the major African transfer talking points of the offseason.

It’s proved to be true, as while the likes of Achraf Hakimi has made a move, and while Andre Onana, Serge Aurier and Hakim Ziyech continue to be linked with transfers, Daka has been one of the most noteworthy movers of the window.

The striker signed for Leicester City last week, agreeing a five-year deal with the Foxes, who parted with a reported £22 million to sign him.

Daka’s arrival at the King Power Stadium was one of the big talking points on this week’s episode of the African Football HQ podcast, as the boys discuss his arrival in the Premier League.

One element of the discussion focused on the future of Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho, so potent during the second half of the season, while the team also questioned why none of the Prem’s traditional heavyweights had moved for the striker.

There are currently question marks about almost all of the central striking options at the ‘big six’, and Daka’s 27 goals in 28 league outings last term—as Red Bull Salzburg won their fourth successive Austrian title—appeared set to pique the interest of the big boys.

Manchester City allowed Sergio Aguero to depart last season and are yet to replace him, while Liverpool surely need a succession plan for Roberto Firmino, who will turn 30 later this year and netted just nine goals last season.

What of Chelsea, where Timo Werner hardly set the world alight last season, or Arsenal, where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang—also the wrong side of 30—has much to prove after a disappointing season.

Manchester United have extended the deal of Edinson Cavani, but is he really a long-term solution for the Red Devils?

Then there’s Tottenham Hotspur, and while they are currently sitting pretty with Harry Kane, it remains to be seen how long he will be with the North London heavyweights.

If he does depart—and no offer has been accepted at the time of writing—then surely the Lilywhites will need to identify and recruit a worthy successor to the England skipper.

Could in-form Daka not have been that player?

Leicester ought to be celebrated, once again, for snaring one of the brightest talents in the European game, but questions may well be asked of their rivals for not signing Daka for what may prove to be a bargain fee.