African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: PSG strike €32m deal for Everton's Gueye

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

PSG strike €32m deal for Gueye

PSG have reached an agreement with for the signing of Idrissa Gueye in a deal worth €32 million, Le Parisien has reported.

After weeks of negotiations, Tuesday’s meeting will the representatives was a success and the international will now discuss personal terms with the French champions.

Although he is still on holiday after the 2019 , Gueye is expected to have his medical and complete his move to Paris in the coming days.

Dortmund to sign Samassekou

are on the verge of signing Mali international Diadie Samassekou on a permanent deal.

According to Salzburger Nachrichten, Dortmund will pay a fee of around €20 million to beat off competition from several French, German and Italian clubs for the 23-year-old.

Samassekou scored a goal in five outings for Mali at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations before their Round of 16 exit.

reject Villa’s bid for Benrahma

Brentford have turned down ’s £14 million bid for international Said Benrahma, according to Sky Sports.

The bid was tabled days ago before the newly-promoted Premier League club reached an agreement with Trezeguet.

It is unclear if the Villa Park outfit will return with an improved offer for Benrahma after confirming Trezeguet's signing on Thursday.

Article continues below

move for Boudebouz

Saint-Etienne are set to bring Ryad Boudebouz back to French as Remy Cabella edges close to an exit.

RMC Sport disclosed that the Greens have struck a €4 million deal with to sign the Algeria international as a replacement for Cabella who is heading to Russian club Krasnodar.

Boudebouz who previously played for and Sochaux, has been scheduled to have his medical on Thursday.