African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Manchester United seek alternatives to £90 million-rated Koulibaly

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Man Utd seek alternatives to £90m-rated Koulibaly

's £90 million asking price for Kalidou Koulibaly has left in search for new targets to reinforce their centre-back position, according to the Independent .

Koulibaly has been a target for the Red Devils since last summer but the club's demands is likely to ward off their interest.

's Harry Maguire, Milan's Milan Skriniar and Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld have been identified as replacements for the international.

Brahimi wanted by

LaLiga club Real Betis are hoping to sign Yacine Brahimi when his contract with expires at the end of the summer, as reported in Marca .

Brahimi's contract with the Portuguese outfit is set to expire at the end of June but Betis will need to beat off competition from Premier League side who are also interested in his services.

This season, the international has contributed 13 goals and four assists in 45 matches so far.

PSG interested in Atal

PSG are interested in bolstering their squad with Nice full-back Youcef Atal and they have met with the representatives of the Algeria star, according to France Football .

Atal is having a fine debut campaign in French and has helped Patrick Vieira's side with his versatility that has seen him provide six goals in 27 league outings.

and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race to sign the 22-year-old Algerian.

Sousa wants Elneny reunion at

Bordeaux manager Paulo Sousa is prepared to reunite with midfielder Mohamed Elneny whom he once coached at , according to L’Equipe and published in Get French Football News .

Sousa wants to bring Elneny to Ligue 1 in the summer after the international struggled for regular playing time under Unai Emery in the 2018-19 season.

The 26-year-old has made 17 appearances across all competitions this season.