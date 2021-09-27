African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Kessie wants Premier League move as AC Milan talks drag on

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

West Ham chasing Clermont striker Bayo

West Ham United are still pushing for the signing of Clermont striker Mohamed Bayo, reports the Sun.

The 23-year-old has two years left in his contract and Clermont are demanding £10 million after they rejected Bordeaux's £7m offer during the summer transfer window.

The Guinea international fired Pascal Gastien's side to Ligue 1 last season with 22 goals and he has continued his scoring form with four strikes to his name so far this campaign.

Kessie wants Premier League move as Milan talks drag on

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie is in the final year of his contract at AC Milan and he could leave for free at the end of the season.

90Min reports that Kessie is looking for a new challenge in England with a number of Premier League clubs making enquiries about his future.

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are said to be monitoring the 24-year-old's situation after he rejected contract extension offers from the Rossoneri.

Sevilla demand at least £38.5m for Arsenal target En-Nesyri

Arsenal will need to pay at least £38.5 million to sign Sevilla talisman Youssef En-Nesyri, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Gunners are considering offering Alexandre Lacazette as part of the deal to lure the Morocco striker to the Premier League but Sevilla are adamant on their valuation.

En-Nesyri moved to Seville in January 2020 and he has shown his ability in front of goal with 33 goals for the Rojiblancos across all competitions so far.

Torino to keep trying to sign Amrabat

Serie A Torino will make another attempt to lure Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina at the end of the 2021-22 season, according to Calciomercato.

The Morocco midfielder was on Torino's radar in the recently concluded transfer window but they could not get a deal over the line.

This season, Amrabat has played 86 minutes of football in four league games for the Violets.

Bailly among seven players Manchester United want to sell

Eric Bailly is among the seven players Manchester United are planning to sell in the January transfer window, according to the Sun.

A few months ago, the Ivory Coast defender extended his contract at Old Trafford until June 2024 but he appears to have fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bailly is yet to play for the Red Devils this season and he has made their matchday squad thrice.

The other six players are Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones

Colley on AC Milan’s radar

AC Milan are considering a move for Sampdoria defender Omar Colley to reinforce their backline next summer.

Calciomercato reports that the Rossoneri want the Gambia centre-back to replace Alessio Romagnoli who is in the final year of his contract and he is far from renewing his deal.

Colley has proved his physicality since he moved to Italy in 2018, with over 80 appearances in the Serie A.