African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Fenerbahce ready to move for Onyekuru

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Iheanacho on ’s radar

forward Kelechi Iheanacho is among the three forwards RB Leipzig are aiming to sign on loan this month, according to Sport Bild via Get Football News in Germany .

The club are considering the need for another striker with Yussuf Poulsen and Alexander Sorloth scoring just five league goals between them so far.

Iheanacho, who has two Premier League starts under his belt so far this season, is joined by 's Divock Origi and Nice's Kasper Dolberg on Leipzig’s radar.

More teams

edge closer in Diagne deal

West Bromwich Albion's hopes of signing striker Mbaye Diagne have been boosted.

The Express reported that the Premier League club have already held talks with the Lions who have re-entered negotiations with over a deal for his potential replacement Mostafa Mohamed.

West Brom turned their attention to the star, who has scored nine Super Lig goals this campaign after they failed in their attempt to lure 's Algerian striker Ishak Belfodil.

in talks for Seri

Bordeaux have contacted over the availability of Jean Michael Seri, according to Foot Mercato .

The midfielder is yet to play a single match in the Premier League this season, but the Girondins are keen to help the 29-year-old rediscover his form with a loan deal which comes with a purchase option.

Galatasaray are also said to be interested in Seri, who spent the entire 2019-20 season on loan with them in the Super Lig.

Mateta edging closer to

05 striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is on the verging of completing a loan move to Crystal Palace, according to reports in Germany .

The Congo descent, who has scored seven goals in the Bundesliga this season, is expected to join Roy Hodgson's side temporarily until the summer of 2022 for a fee of €3.5 million, while the purchase option is reported to be around €14-17 million.

Article continues below

ready to move for Onyekuru

Fenerbahce are ready to make a move for outcast Henry Onyekuru with Galatasaray stalling on his transfer, reports Sabah .

The Super Eagles forward is reportedly interested in a return deal to Fatih Terim's team but he remains unhappy with the waiting game they are playing for his services.

He is said to have given Galatasaray officials a deadline for the completion of the transfer, and if nothing happens, he would start negotiations with their city rivals Fenerbahce and other interested clubs.