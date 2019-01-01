African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Bayern Munich & Dortmund battle for Hakim Ziyech

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Bayern & Dortmund battle for Ziyech

As the race for title heats up between both teams, and are also competing for the signing of star Hakim Ziyech, according to Sport.

Ziyech who is under contract through 2021 has been a key part of Erik ten Hag's squad with his involvement in 28 goals in 32 outings this season.

The German giants face , , and in the race to secure the services of the international.

Man Utd target Gueye to replace Herrera

midfielder Idrissa Gueye has been identified as the potential replacement for Ander Herrera at , Evening Standard reports.

Herrera's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and is reported to be considering a move to PSG.

Gueye was a target for French outfit in the January transfer window but Everton were reluctant to release the combative midfielder. However, with Herrera's imminent departure, the Red Devils are ready to persuade the Goodison Park outfit for the international.

Milan join Pepe's chase

Inter Milan have opened discussion with over the signing of Nicolas Pepe in the summer, according to Le10Sport.

With 18 goals and nine assists in the this season, Pepe's scintillating form has alerted top European clubs but the Italian side will have to beat off interest from Bayern Munich to get a deal done.

Slimani to leave Leicester

are prepared to release Islam Slimani this summer, and have valued the striker at £10m, according to Daily Star.

The Foxes spent close to triple of that fee when they brought him to the club in 2016, but the international does not appear to be part of new boss Brendan Rogers' plans.

Slimani has spent the season on loan at , scoring once in 15 Turkish appearances.

and Lisbon are said to be interested in his signing in the summer

to make move for Abraham

RB Leipzig are ready to make a £30 million move for Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham in the summer, Football Insider reports.

Abraham has impressed scouts from the German club with his outstanding displays that have seen him score 23 times in 35 Championship games this term.

With Timo Werner's set to depart in the summer, RB Leipzig have lined up a move for Abraham but will need to wait for Chelsea's success in their appeal against Fifa transfer ban.

Zaha reacts to Man Utd return rumours

Wilfried Zaha has reinstated his commitment to by squashing reports of a return to Manchester United this summer.

Article continues below

Back in 2013, Zaha joined the Red Devils as Sir Alex Ferguson's final signing but struggled for game time under David Moyes which made him return to Selhurst Park – initially on loan and then in a permanent transfer.

Following his significant impact in Roy Hodgson's team this season, the Ivorian star has been linked with a second stint at Old Trafford with Borussia Dortmund also eyeing move as a replacement for Chelsea-bound Christian Perisic.

Read more here on Goal